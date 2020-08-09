MOORE, SC - Eugene Clarence Tabbot, 94, of 105 Morning Lake Drive went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by family.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 6, 1925, he was the son of the late Eugene Stillman Tabbot, Jr. and the late Mary Abbey Myers Tabbot. Mr. Tabbot is survived by his beloved daughter, Deborah (Debbie) T. Kelly and son-in-law, Richard (Rich) A. Kelly of Moore, SC; one brother, Milton L. Tabbot, Sr. of Spartanburg, SC; two step-grandchildren, Lynn Kelly Kenney of Fishkill, NY and Elizabeth (Beth) Kelly of Clearwater, FL; three step-great-grandchildren, Owen, Brent, and Eila Kenney. Mr. Tabbot is, also, survived by his faithful, fun-loving fur baby companion, Maggie, whom he named and adored! He was pre-deceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen Charles Tabbot; a sister, Lorraine Tabbot Lytle, and a brother, John S. Tabbot.
Mr. Tabbot graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1942 and is a 1950 graduate of Wofford College where he received a B.A. in Education/Business. He, also, earned a Master's Degree in Administration from the University of South Carolina in 1954 and continued his post-graduate studies at Columbia University in New York City. While at Wofford College, Mr. Tabbot was President of the Dupre-Herbert Future Teachers of America Chapter and was a 1947-48 Wofford College Championship Bowler.
Mr. Tabbot is a World War II Veteran and served in the Army Air Corps as a Staff Sergeant in the CBI (China, Burma, India) Theater of Operations. He held the position as Crew Chief on a C-47 plane of the 10th Air Force – 3rd Combat Cargo Squadron from 1943-1946.
Mr. Tabbot flew combat missions throughout the India/Burma Campaign and across the "Hump" from Burma to China where he transported personnel and supplies across Japanese lines. Several days after World War II ended, he picked up POW's in Hanoi (French-Indo China) from Japanese prison camps.
As a result of flying 58 missions across the "Hump" Mr. Tabbot was awarded the following: Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with (3) Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic/Pacific Campaign Medal with (1) bronze star, World War II Victory Medal and the World War II Honorable Service Pin.
In 1950, Mr. Tabbot was hired to be the Principal of Zion Hill Elementary School in Spartanburg District Seven where he, also, taught 6th grade (simultaneously) for 5 years. He served as the first President of the Spartanburg United Cerebral Palsy Association in 1954 and coordinated a joint telethon with local TV stations in Greenville/Spartanburg Counties to raise money for the UCPA.
Mr. Tabbot taught 6th grade, one year, at Houston Elementary School in Spartanburg District Seven (1955-56) before becoming Principal of Foster Park Elementary School in Union County for 2 years (1956-58). Subsequently, Mr. Tabbot served as Principal of Carlisle Elementary School in Spartanburg District Two for 29 years (1958-1987). He was named "Man of the Year" by the Carlisle Ruritan Club in 1959. Under Mr. Tabbot's leadership as Principal, Carlisle Elementary School was selected as the first elementary school in Spartanburg County District Two to:
~Begin an in-house school library;
~Begin a Kindergarten program;
~Begin a Head Start Program (1961) for pre-school aged children where he served as the Director until 1966;
~Begin an Adult Education program (1966) where he served as the Director for 18 years until 1983; while serving as Director there were more than 2,000 area residents who earned their high school equivalency diplomas.
Mr. Tabbot was named "Principal of the Year" by the District XII PTA for (2) consecutive years: 1985-86 and 1986-87. He, also, received an award by the Chesnee Community Center and Recreation Commission for his service and dedication to the youth of the community (1987).
When the Carlisle community had problems with their water supply, Mr. Tabbot worked with former Congresswoman Liz Patterson to have a pumping station and water tower built to bring city water to the residents.
Mr. Tabbot retired in 1987 after 37 wonderful years in Education! A few years after his retirement, Carlisle Elementary and Foster's Grove Elementary were consolidated to form Carlisle-Foster's Grove Elementary School. The building which housed the former Carlisle Elementary School (where Mr. Tabbot served as Principal) is now the District Office for Spartanburg District 2. Mr. Tabbot was thrilled to see this become a reality!
Upon retirement, he served as the Assistant to the President of Limestone College from 1987-1989. In addition, Mr. Tabbot and his wife (Helen) volunteered as directors of the staging area for the Bill Drake Christmas Festival for a period of more than 20 years.
A devout Christian, Mr. Tabbot was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church where he served for 50 years as Sunday School Director from 1951 until 2001. He was ordained a Deacon at BSFBC and served faithfully for a period of more than 35 years. Mr. Tabbot chaired and served on numerous church committees, as well. After retiring as Sunday School Director, Mr. Tabbot became a member of the Discipleship Sunday School Class at Boiling Springs. Unfortunately, with the recent Covid-19 restrictions, his Sunday School class has been unable to gather together in person.
However, until recently, he enjoyed "Zooming", on Sunday mornings, with his fellow class members.
In 2009, Mr. Tabbot flew to Washington, DC (along with his brother, Milton) via the Honor Flight of the Upstate program to visit the World War II Memorial. Since that flight, he has worked with his beloved Honor Flight Guardian (Kathleen Fertitta) and other representatives from Senator Lindsey Graham's office, to promote the Honor Flight program. He has been the subject of a number of TV and Radio interviews about Honor Flight and his former service in World War II.
In 2010, Mr. Tabbot was named "Citizen of the Year" at the annual Boiling Springs Community Thanksgiving Banquet. On December 6, 2015, he was awarded the high honor of The Order of the Silver Crescent from Governor Nikki Haley. This award was presented by Representative Rita Allison and Senator Glenn Reese following a Sunday worship service. Additionally, Mr. Tabbot was recognized at the State House (in Columbia) in front of the S.C. House of Representatives and the S.C. Senate Chambers on February 10, 2016.
Mr. Tabbot (and his wife, Helen) were both employed with the J. F. Floyd Mortuary in Boiling Springs for over 14 years. He retired (from this his 2nd career) in 2018 at the age of 92. Together, they enjoyed working with the J.F. Floyd Mortuary staff and helping assist the many families who were experiencing the grief/loss of their loved ones.
Until recently, Mr. Tabbot served as a Board member of the Boiling Springs Business Association. He was the chairperson of their Scholarship Committee which annually awards (2) scholarships to qualifying seniors of Boiling Springs High School.
Mr. Tabbot has attended numerous Veterans Day programs, in recent years, where he has helped educate students (in public schools) about World War II. He was, also, a member of the American Legion Post 200 of Boiling Springs, SC.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM -2:30 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the church sanctuary at 3:00 PM. Services will be conducted by the Reverend Dr. Hank Williams and the Reverend Bobby Lindsey. Interment, with military rites, will immediately follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In response to CDC guidelines, many safeguards will be put in place due to COVID-19 concerns. All attendees will: (1) have "touchless" temperature checks upon entering the church; (2) be asked to wear face masks; (3) be social distanced within the pews inside the sanctuary.
A special and loving thank you is extended to all of the wonderful doctors and nurses in the Spartanburg Regional and Prisma Healthcare systems, Spartanburg Regional Home Health, Hospice Services, and Comfort Keepers who have provided medical care and assistance for Mr. Tabbot through the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316; or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
