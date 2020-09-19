On September 16, 2020 entrepreneur, philanthropist, and loving family man Anselm Eugene "Gene" Jolley passed away surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old. Gene was born December 25,

1938 in Chesnee, SC to Cly and Gertrude Jolley and entered the Air Force in 1956. He met his wife Joyce in Spartanburg, SC and spent the next 59 years raising a family, building a business, and becoming an integral part of the community of Morristown.

He began work at Union Camp in Spartanburg, S.C. and was transferred to Morristown, TN in 1969. After several years there he decided to start his own company, Lakeway Container in 1975. That company has continued to flourish through his hard work and determination and genuine love of boxes. He was involved in multiple other business ventures over the years and was never reluctant to support a good idea.

Gene was actively involved in the Morristown community serving on the boards of The Boys and Girls Club, Walters State Community College, Kingswood School, and was a member of the Morristown Planning Commission and Morristown Utilities. He was also an active member of First United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cly and Gertrude Jolley; brothers, Ronnie and Billy Jolley; sister, Sue Jolley Gilbert; and infant son, Anselm Eugene Jolley, Jr.

Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Wood Jolley; children, Randall (Lisa) Jolley, Broughton (Leigh) Jolley, and Kellie (Zachary) Kitts; sister, Emily (Kenneth) Jolley; sister-in-law, Judy Jolley. He was devoted to his many grandchildren, Andrew (Abigail) Jolley, Taylor (Jessica) Jolley, Stephanie, Thomas, Simon, Cameron, and Keleigh, and great-grandchildren, Lyla Grace, Eliora and Brayden Jolley.

People wishing to honor Gene's lifelong commitment to family and community can make a donation to The Boys and Girls Club of Morristown, First United Methodist Church of Morristown, Kingswood School, and Walters State Community College – Coach Gene Quarles Scholarship Fund.

Friends and family can stop by Alder Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday, September, 21,

2020 through Thursday, September 24, 2020. Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Morristown with Revs. Walter Weikel and Asa Majors officiating.

Military Honors will follow.

