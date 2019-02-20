Home

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
550 Plainview Dr.
Spartanburg, SC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
550 Plainview Dr.
Spartanburg, SC
Eugene Maybin Sr. Obituary
Eugene Maybin, Sr., 78, departed this earthly life on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 12, 1940 to the late Jimmy Lee Maybin and Robenia Smith Maybin. Eugene was the widower of Doris Wallace Maybin.
Mr. Maybin Graduated from Benjamin E. Mayes High School in Pacolet, SC.
He retired from Draper Corporation after thirty-six years of dedicated and loyal service.
"Gene" was a devoted father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He was loved and cherished by all.
A Celebration of the Life of Eugene Maybin, Sr. will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 550 Plainview Dr., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Dr. Thomas E. Massey will officiate. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.
The family will receive family and friends prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the church.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
