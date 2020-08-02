Eugene N. Crabb, Sr., of Abbey Delray South Beach FL, died July 17th, 2020. He was 100 years old.

He served in the US Navy as a communications Officer during World War II on the Pacific Theater. He completed a Master's degree from Witchita University. (Kansas). A Doctorate of Music Arts, (USC Los Angeles); He served on the music faculty. (Florida State University); Dean of Music at Converse College (Spartanburg, SC), Chairman and Professor of Music (Florida Atlantic University. (Boca Raton, Florida).

He is survived by: Robert Crabb (son) (Columbia, SC); daughter, (Peggy (David) Henderson) of Spartanburg, SC); step-daughter, Norma Hay (Lake Worth, FL.); granddaughter, Susan Kunkler (Brian) (Spartanburg, SC); grandson, John Henderson (Spartanburg, SC); granddaughters, Michelle Hay(South Beach, Florida) and Monica Moukalif (Atlanta, GA); great, great-granddaughters, Claire Richardson (Rob) (Spartanburg, SC) and Rachel Kunkler (Spartanburg, SC); great, great, great-granddaughter, Rose Cantey Richardson.

He is predeceased by his son, Nicholas Crabb Jr. (Nick) (Atlanta, GA); first wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Mechem; and Ruth Latimer Durant.

Eugene exemplified the rare qualities of a renaissance conversationist. Nothing suited him more than to spend time with his numerous friends discussing each other's viewpoints: current events, the Miami Dolphins, Jazz and Abbey Delray South in general. His number one subject, was his beloved family.

He was known at Abbey Delray South for his enthusiastic motivation to attend lectures about world religion, biographies of notable authors and interactive sessions about world history. He played his trumpet at musicals (Little Theater" performances") by the community residents.

At funerals, he often was asked to play Taps.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Converse College, endowed music scholarship at Florida Atlantic University. (Boca Raton, Florida) or St. Gregory's Episcopal Church. (Delray Beach, Florida).

