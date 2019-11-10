Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
330 West Finger Street
Landrum, SC
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
330 West Finger Street
Landrum, SC
Interment
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
1451 Compton Bridge Road
Inman, SC
1939 - 2019
Eugene Phillips Obituary
CAMPOBELLO- Eugene Phillips, 80, of Campobello, passed away Friday.
He born in Green Creek, NC, a son of the late Maybell Spencer Phillips and Ernest Phillips and was the husband of Jeanette Burrell Phillips.
He retired from Inman Mills and was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Landrum.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter; Sheila Jackson (Charlie), two sons; Ricky Phillips (Connie), Kenny Phillips (Kathy), a sister; Louise Raburn, a brother; Larry Phillips (Martha); nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitation: 2-3 PM on Monday at Bible Baptist Church in Landrum, followed by funeral services at 3 PM. Burial will be in Burail in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Agape Hospice 529 Mills Avenue Greenville, SC 29605.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
Inman
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
