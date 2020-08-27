Eugene Young, Jr.,74, of Spartanburg, SC died, August 22, 2020. He was born October 13, 1945 to the late Eugene Young, Sr. and Lucille Beatty Young. He graduated from Carver High School and work for Spartanburg County Schools. Prior to his recent decline, he was a faithful member of Mt Moriah Baptist Church. Left to cherish loving memories are one son, Reginald Young; one daughter, Stephanie Young; one sister, Barbara Jean Young; one granddaughter, Regina Gossett; and two special nephews, Kenneth Young and Robert Lewis Young. The family will receive friends at 229 Charlesworth Avenue, Spartanburg, SC.

