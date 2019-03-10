Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery
Cherokee County, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenia Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia (Adams) Brown


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugenia (Adams) Brown Obituary
Adams Real Estate owner
Eugenia Anne Adams Brown, 87, of Union, widow of Robert W. "Bobby" Brown, Sr., passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center in Laurens.
Mrs. Brown was born on March 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Adams, Sr., and Hetty Vanderford Adams. She grew up in the Adamsburg Community where she was affectionately known as "Sister" to family and friends. Mrs. Brown was a member of First Baptist Church of Union. She graduated from Union High School and Converse College with a degree in Sociology. Prior to her marriage she taught braille at South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind. Mrs. Brown was owner of Adams Real Estate.
Survivors include her four children: Amy Satterfield and her husband, Mark, and Benjy Brown and his wife, Jennifer, all of Spartanburg; Robert Brown and his wife, Anna, and Richard Brown and his wife, Jennifer, all of Union; seven grandchildren: Katie Resumovic and her husband, Amer, of Spartanburg; Laura Satterfield and her fiance, Eric Broughton of Denver, Co.; Rachel Satterfield of Augusta, Ga.; Bobby, Angela and Andrew Brown of Union and Benjamin Brown of Spartanburg; and two great-grandchildren, Alec and Aren Resumovic of Spartanburg. Mrs. Brown was predeceased by two brothers, Harold Bruce Adams and Ben Adams, Jr.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m. in Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery in Cherokee County conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale. The family will receive friends after the service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Union, 405 East Main St., Union, 29379.
SR Holcombe Funeral Home (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now