Adams Real Estate owner
Eugenia Anne Adams Brown, 87, of Union, widow of Robert W. "Bobby" Brown, Sr., passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center in Laurens.
Mrs. Brown was born on March 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Adams, Sr., and Hetty Vanderford Adams. She grew up in the Adamsburg Community where she was affectionately known as "Sister" to family and friends. Mrs. Brown was a member of First Baptist Church of Union. She graduated from Union High School and Converse College with a degree in Sociology. Prior to her marriage she taught braille at South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind. Mrs. Brown was owner of Adams Real Estate.
Survivors include her four children: Amy Satterfield and her husband, Mark, and Benjy Brown and his wife, Jennifer, all of Spartanburg; Robert Brown and his wife, Anna, and Richard Brown and his wife, Jennifer, all of Union; seven grandchildren: Katie Resumovic and her husband, Amer, of Spartanburg; Laura Satterfield and her fiance, Eric Broughton of Denver, Co.; Rachel Satterfield of Augusta, Ga.; Bobby, Angela and Andrew Brown of Union and Benjamin Brown of Spartanburg; and two great-grandchildren, Alec and Aren Resumovic of Spartanburg. Mrs. Brown was predeceased by two brothers, Harold Bruce Adams and Ben Adams, Jr.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m. in Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery in Cherokee County conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale. The family will receive friends after the service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Union, 405 East Main St., Union, 29379.
