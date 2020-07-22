1/
Eula (Caldwell) Belcher
1932 - 2020
Mrs. Eula Caldwell Belcher, widow of W. Allen Belcher, passed away July 19 after a long illness. She was the daughter and one of five children born to John F. and Eva S. Caldwell. Mrs. Belcher was born in Gowensville in 1932. Private graveside services were conducted. Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory, Inman

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
July 23, 2020
Dear Belcher Family:

Please accept our sincere sympathy for your loss.

We are grateful that you named the Spartanburg Humane Society for memorial donations. Thank you.

Wishing you peace.

Susan Ebert, Volunteer
Spartanburg Humane Society
Susan Ebert
July 22, 2020
Loved being your friend and classmate through these years, my beautiful Eula. Will always remember that you were not the world's best softball player, and I still have the scar to prove it. We will laugh about it again in heaven one day.
Dean Campbell
Classmate
