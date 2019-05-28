Home

Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1100 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33432
(561) 395-8787
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1100 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Committal
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM
The Gardens
4103 N. Millitary Trail
Boca Raton, SC
Eula "Tina" Franzone


Eula "Tina" Franzone Obituary
Eula "Tina" Franzone was born August 20th, 1937 in Greer, South Carolina and passed away May 23, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. She is survived by her husband Ernest Franzone and children in Boca Raton, Florida. She is also survived by three sisters Mary Howell, Shirley Cleavland and Patricia Chalmers and by two brothers Wayne Fortenberry and Jimmy Fortenberry in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Funeral service will be held at the Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center at 1100 North Federal Highway Boca Raton, Florida 33432 on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at 11 am to 12 PM. Commitall Service will be held at The Gardens, 4103 N. Millitary Trail Boca Raton, Florida 33431 on May 30th, 2019 at 12:45 PM to 1pm.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2019
