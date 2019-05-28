|
Eula "Tina" Franzone was born August 20th, 1937 in Greer, South Carolina and passed away May 23, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. She is survived by her husband Ernest Franzone and children in Boca Raton, Florida. She is also survived by three sisters Mary Howell, Shirley Cleavland and Patricia Chalmers and by two brothers Wayne Fortenberry and Jimmy Fortenberry in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Funeral service will be held at the Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center at 1100 North Federal Highway Boca Raton, Florida 33432 on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at 11 am to 12 PM. Commitall Service will be held at The Gardens, 4103 N. Millitary Trail Boca Raton, Florida 33431 on May 30th, 2019 at 12:45 PM to 1pm.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2019