SPARTANBURG, SC- Eula Mae Godfrey Kelly Bonham, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at White Oak Estates. Born November 17, 1929, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jonas Rush Godfrey and Ila Mae DeYoung Godfrey and widow of Ervan Melton Kelly and Harold O'Niel Bonham.
A member of Evangel Cathedral, Eula was a longtime employee of Startex Mill and retired from Raycord.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Kelly Rainwater of Union, SC, Debra Kelly Haney of Pauline, SC and Sherrill Kelly Pianella of Roebuck, SC; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Olin D. Godfrey of Inman, SC and George Godfrey of Lyman, SC. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Steve Kelly.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:45 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Keith Taylor.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 16, 2019