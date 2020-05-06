|
WOODRUFF, SC- Eulis Jerome Fortner, age 92 passed away Monday May 4, 2020 at his home. Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Eulis F. and Ida Elizabeth Waldrop and the husband of Patricia "Pat" Neely Fortner. He was a member of Cavins Baptist Church, a US NAVY Veteran having served aboard the USS DYESS during the Korean War and was the retired owner of Fortner's Hardware in Woodruff.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife Pat of 62 years, include two sons, Daryl J. Fortner of Port St. Lucie, FL and Jimmy Fortner of Woodruff, SC; a brother, Dan Fortner of Greenwood; grandchildren, Mindy Rollins, Cassie Willard, Amanda Fortner; great-grandchildren, Adeline Willard and Theodore Willard. He was predeceased by a sister, Hazel Fortner Bailey.
The body will LIE IN STATE from 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Forest Hills Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Carrol Caldwell. The family is at the home. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2020