Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Eulis Fortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eulis Jerome Fortner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eulis Jerome Fortner Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Eulis Jerome Fortner, age 92 passed away Monday May 4, 2020 at his home. Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Eulis F. and Ida Elizabeth Waldrop and the husband of Patricia "Pat" Neely Fortner. He was a member of Cavins Baptist Church, a US NAVY Veteran having served aboard the USS DYESS during the Korean War and was the retired owner of Fortner's Hardware in Woodruff.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife Pat of 62 years, include two sons, Daryl J. Fortner of Port St. Lucie, FL and Jimmy Fortner of Woodruff, SC; a brother, Dan Fortner of Greenwood; grandchildren, Mindy Rollins, Cassie Willard, Amanda Fortner; great-grandchildren, Adeline Willard and Theodore Willard. He was predeceased by a sister, Hazel Fortner Bailey.
The body will LIE IN STATE from 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Forest Hills Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Carrol Caldwell. The family is at the home. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eulis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -