Col. Eunice Evelyn Splawn
SUMTER, SC- Col. Eunice Evelyn Splawn, 86, of Sumter died Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Polk County, NC, August 17, 1933, to the late Grady H. and Arrie M. Willingham Splawn. She was a retired Colonel in US Air Force where she received the AF Commendation Medal, Bronze Star, National Defense Medal, Air Medal with one OLC Chief Nurse Badge and AF Longevity with 4 OLC's.
Left to cherish her memory is one brother, Ralph E. Splawn (Faye Mitchell, friend) and three sisters, Frances Burris (Ronda), Betty Johnson and Shirley Meyer (Heiko), and ten beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Splawn, and three nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Springhill Memorial Gardens in Chesnee with the Rev. Craig Scruggs officiating. Interment will follow with full military rites.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Dalzell United Methodist Church in Dalzell, SC.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
