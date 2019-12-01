Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Eunice Gowan


1925 - 2019
Eunice Gowan Obituary
INMAN, SC- Eunice Beulah Burrell Gowan, 94, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born January 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Eta Mae Burrell and the wife of the late Homer Lee Gowan. Ms Gowan retired from Lyman Printing and Finishing. She was also a member of the Inman Mills Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son Ron Gowan; a daughter Phyllis Gruntz and husband Michael Gruntz; and two grandchildren, Molly Marie Gruntz and Hanna Lee Gruntz. She was predeceased by two brothers, Troy Burrell and Ralph Burrell; three sisters, Bernice Burrell, Jessie Johnson, and Gerri Champion.
Graveside services 2:00 PM Tuesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jack Hames officiating.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
