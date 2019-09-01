|
|
GAFFNEY, SC- E.V. Phillips, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Christine Pruitt Phillips and first married to the late Josaphine Blalock Phillips and the son of the late Floyd Phillips and Bonita Morton Phillips. He was retired from American Fast Print and formerly worked at Cherokee Finishing for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and racing. He never met a stranger and enjoyed a good conversation with everyone he met. Mr. Phillips was a United States Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War and was a member of Little Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are a son, Stephen W. Phillips of Gaffney; a daughter, Debbie Jo Phillips of Gaffney; two step-daughters, Ann S. Sanders (Jerry) of Lexington and Kristie S. Howell (Bart) of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Candes Gibson, Missy S. Callahan (Glenn), Christopher Howell (Brittany), and Carson Howell; four great-grandchildren, Joszaleigh Gibson, Jack Gibson, Aubrey Howell and Bentley Howell; two very special brothers-in-laws, Allen Coyle (Linda) and Dean Coyle (Becky); and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by four brothers, Monroe (Doc) Phillips, Thad (Slew) Phillips, Charles Phillips and Lawrence Phillips; and a sister, Druty Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00PM on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Roger McCullough officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1896, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC, 29615.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019