Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Prince Memorial Gardens
Eva Blanche Evatt


1934 - 2019
Eva Blanche Evatt Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Eva Blanche Frady Evatt, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born January 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William Boyd and Grace Waters Frady and the wife of the late George Evatt. She was a member of Wellford Baptist Church and retired from Springs Industries.
Survivors include a son, Steve Bishop of Roebuck; a daughter, Renee Gowan of Spartanburg; a step-daughter, Theresa (John) Seay of Greenville; three grandchildren, Stacey Bishop, Robert (Emily) Gowan and Stephanie Shipley; two step-grandchildren, William Seay and Amber Hunter; three great-grandchildren, Hazel Gowan, Alex Gowan and Liam Shipley; and three step great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Randy (Donna) Bishop; a brother, Bobby (Eula) Frady.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:30PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens with Rev. Larry Padgett officiating. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM prior to the service at Stribling Funeral Home.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
