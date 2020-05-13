|
Eva Delores Garrett, 67, of Colbert, Georgia passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Athens, Georgia.
She was born in Huntington, West Virginia on July 9, 1952 to the Rev. Newman Neal Jeffrey and Leva Nellie Johnson. She married Charles "Chuck" Ervin Garrett Jr. and lived in Pauline, South Carolina where she worked as Farm Manager for Dutch Creek Farm and retired from the Eaton Corporation after twenty two years of service. Delores was a devoted mother and proud grandmother who took great joy in her grandchildren's activities. A fervent shell collector, she delighted in frequent trips to the beach. Delores was also a deep rooted NASCAR fan, spending many fun filled weekends at the races.
Delores is preceded in death by husband Charles Garrett Jr.; parents, Newman Neal and Leva Nellie Jeffrey; brothers, Richard, David, Danny, Stephen and Newman Jeffrey Jr.
Delores is survived by long-time friend and companion, Malcolm "Mac" Tedder; children, Patrick and Sara Garrett, Andrew and Amber "Cissie" Bradley; grandchildren, James Audie Bradley, Agnes Eva Bradley, and Karl Brannon Garrett; good friends, Dwight and Drew Smith; siblings, John Jeffrey, Judith Warfield, James Jeffrey, and Jerald "Jerry" Jeffrey.
Please join Delores' family and friends in a Celebration of Life from 1:00 –3:00 at the Oglethorpe County Recreation Department, 34 Lakeshore Drive, Crawford, Georgia on Saturday May 16, 2020.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, or partner. Time waits for no one.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 13, 2020