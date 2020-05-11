|
|
GLENDALE, SC- Eva Mae Roe Pettit, 85, of Glendale, SC, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born December 1, 1934 in Chesnee, SC, she was the daughter of the late Luther Andrew and Lillian Harris Roe and the widow of Henry Franklin "Billy" Pettit, Jr.
Eva was retired from Arrow Automotive. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading and was dearly loved by all. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Howell of Glendale, SC, Cynthia Parsons (Keith) of Cowpens, SC, and Lisa McKinney of Spartanburg, SC; her son, Henry F. Pettit, III of Gaffney, SC; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great, great-grandchildren; her sister, Jo Roe of Pacolet, SC; and her brother, Sam Roe of Lyman, SC. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Mary P. Boyd, granddaughter, Elizabeth Crow, and her brother, Troy Roe.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Daniel Blackwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glendale Baptist Church, c/o Shut-In Meals, P.O. Box 268, Glendale, SC 29346.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 11, 2020