Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Pettit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Mae (Roe) Pettit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Mae (Roe) Pettit Obituary
GLENDALE, SC- Eva Mae Roe Pettit, 85, of Glendale, SC, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born December 1, 1934 in Chesnee, SC, she was the daughter of the late Luther Andrew and Lillian Harris Roe and the widow of Henry Franklin "Billy" Pettit, Jr.
Eva was retired from Arrow Automotive. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading and was dearly loved by all. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Howell of Glendale, SC, Cynthia Parsons (Keith) of Cowpens, SC, and Lisa McKinney of Spartanburg, SC; her son, Henry F. Pettit, III of Gaffney, SC; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great, great-grandchildren; her sister, Jo Roe of Pacolet, SC; and her brother, Sam Roe of Lyman, SC. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Mary P. Boyd, granddaughter, Elizabeth Crow, and her brother, Troy Roe.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Daniel Blackwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glendale Baptist Church, c/o Shut-In Meals, P.O. Box 268, Glendale, SC 29346.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -