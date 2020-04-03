Home

WOODWARD FUNERAL HOME
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
864-582-6751
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial Gardens
2310 Cannons Campground Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Eva Mae Robinson


1930 - 2020
Eva Mae Robinson Obituary
Eva Mae Robinson, 89, of Novi, Michigan, transitioned Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Ascension Providence Hospital. She was born in Lanford Station, SC on July 30, 1930 to Charlie and Moriah Foster. Eva has lived in Detroit, Michigan since 1979.
Mrs. Robinson worked at Butte Knitt until her retirement in 1975.
Eva was preceded in death by: her sister Cathy Cohen; her brothers, Wyatt Earl "Bae Boy" Cohen and Grady Cohen; her brother, Rush Foster; and her brother, Charlie Foster.
Eva was blessed with: her two sons, James Allen Foster of Spartanburg, SC and Cameron Keith Avery (Carmen) of Westland, MI; her sisters, Annie "Soot" Cohen of Spartanburg, SC and Diane Cohen-Means (John) of Mauldin, SC.
She also leaves her beloved and cherished granddaughter, Priscilla Norris-Jackson (Ronald) of Novi, MI.
Graveside Services for Eva Mae Robinson will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 3, 2020
