Eva Pace
DUNCAN, SC- Eva Mae Hannon Pace, 90, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in February 27, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William and Clara Jennings Hannon and the widow of Odell Pace. She retired from Freidman's Jewelers and a member of First Baptist of Duncan.
Survivors include a son, Mark Pace; two daughters, Maggie Hensley and Lisa Reece; six brothers, JW, Robert, Jimmy, Ray, Marshall and Buddy Hannon; four sisters, Faye Rumsey, Donna Hill, Ann Stewart and Linda Gambrell; ten grandchildren, Kirstin Pace, RJ O'Shields, Chrissy Mitchell, Jerrett Hensley, Eva Nicole McCleod, Brage Hensley, Jesse Hensley and Todd Mitchell, Gregg Fuller and Kirk Fuller; and ten great-grandchildren, Lyric Owen, Lexi Owen, Chloe Pongchalee, Onyx Ponchalee, Lotus Pongchalee, Banks Hensley, Aspen Hensley, Greyson Hensley, Kayla Fuller and McKenzie Fuller. She was predeceased by a son, Winston Larry Mathis; a daughter, Diane Fuller; a grandson, Jordan Hensley, and three brothers, Carl, Bennie and Sam Hannon.
Funeral Services will be held at 12PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with officiating Dr. Randy Kennedy officiating. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Garden.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 19, 2020