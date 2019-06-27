|
GREER- Evelene Horton Jones, 87, resident of Greer, widow of Bobby Jones, joined her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her battle with old age and ultimately gave her true peace.
Born and raised in Greer, daughter of the late Lalon and Florine Horton. Evelene was blessed with a large and loving family. Evelene raised two children and five grandchildren with patience, kindness, and humility. Evelene led her family and friends to live a Christian life. As she always said, "I want us all to go to Heaven!"
Evelene is survived by her two children, Brent Jones (Sherry) of Woodruff, and Karen Littlefield (Keith) of Cross Anchor and her two brothers, Ray Horton (Pat) and Larry Horton all of Greer. Affectionately known to many as "MawMaw", Evelene had five grandchildren, Stacy Warren (Trey), Kason Littlefield (Blythe), Kayla Bailey (Matthew), Katie Jones, and Jud Jones and two great-grandchildren, Everett Warren and Audrey Evelyn Littlefield.
Evelene was predeceased by her brothers, Carl, Bobby, and Billy Joe Horton.
Visitation will be held at The Wood Mortuary in Greer on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. with the funeral services following in The Wood Mortuary chapel at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Rev. Ernest Barr. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Phil Durham, Rick Durham, Chuck Langston, Bob Miller, Arnie Chardukian, Mario Valenza and Darrell Jones.
The family is at the home of her son, Brent Jones.
Memorials may be made in her memory to Greer Community Ministries, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 27, 2019