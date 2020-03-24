Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens
4081 Hwy 9 N
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Bernice Lane Ellis


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Bernice Lane Ellis Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Evelyn Bernice Lane Ellis, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home. Born October 24, 1927, in Kings Mountain, NC, she was the daughter of the late John and Alma Frasheur Lane and widow of Sam Ellis. She was a member of Skylyn United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Alison Miles of Spartanburg, SC, Bruce Ellis (Ruth) of Boiling Springs, SC, and Brian Ellis (Sheri) of Woodruff, SC; sister, Lala Lane of Shelby, NC; and grandchildren, Aubrey Miles, Bradley Ellis, Dillon Ellis, Clayton Ellis, and Joshua Ellis. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Scott Ellis.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by The Rev. James B. Carter and The Rev. Kemple Shephard. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Skylyn United Methodist Church, 1415 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -