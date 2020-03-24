|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Evelyn Bernice Lane Ellis, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home. Born October 24, 1927, in Kings Mountain, NC, she was the daughter of the late John and Alma Frasheur Lane and widow of Sam Ellis. She was a member of Skylyn United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Alison Miles of Spartanburg, SC, Bruce Ellis (Ruth) of Boiling Springs, SC, and Brian Ellis (Sheri) of Woodruff, SC; sister, Lala Lane of Shelby, NC; and grandchildren, Aubrey Miles, Bradley Ellis, Dillon Ellis, Clayton Ellis, and Joshua Ellis. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Scott Ellis.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by The Rev. James B. Carter and The Rev. Kemple Shephard. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Skylyn United Methodist Church, 1415 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2020