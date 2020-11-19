CAMPOBELLO- Evelyn Grace Harris, 78, of Campobello went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2020.
She was a native of Greenville County, born on February 6, 1942.
She was the daughter of the late Preston Henry and Roxie Ann Atkins and a widow of James Lonnie Harris.
She attended Bible Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters Sandra Cox (Johnny) and Diane McFalls (Randy) both of Campobello; a son Michael "Mike" Harris of Inman; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two brothers Larry Atkins and Wayne Atkins both of Landrum; and two sisters Helen Howard and Joyce Brown both of Landrum.
She was predeceased by a son Sonny James Harris and four brothers.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel conducted by Pastor Tommy Turner. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank Spartanburg Regional Hospice and a dear friend Colean Lindsey for all the precious love and care she gave our mama.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
