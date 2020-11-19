1/
Evelyn Grace Harris
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPOBELLO- Evelyn Grace Harris, 78, of Campobello went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2020.
She was a native of Greenville County, born on February 6, 1942.
She was the daughter of the late Preston Henry and Roxie Ann Atkins and a widow of James Lonnie Harris.
She attended Bible Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters Sandra Cox (Johnny) and Diane McFalls (Randy) both of Campobello; a son Michael "Mike" Harris of Inman; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two brothers Larry Atkins and Wayne Atkins both of Landrum; and two sisters Helen Howard and Joyce Brown both of Landrum.
She was predeceased by a son Sonny James Harris and four brothers.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel conducted by Pastor Tommy Turner. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank Spartanburg Regional Hospice and a dear friend Colean Lindsey for all the precious love and care she gave our mama.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved