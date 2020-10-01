1/
Evelyn Grace "Evie" Jones
Evelyn ("Evie") Grace Jones, of Alpharetta, Georgia, was born at 6:12 p.m. on July 29, 2020, and passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, after several weeks in the NICU.
Evie is survived by her parents, Suzanne Webb Jones and James Black Jones IV; her grandparents, Colonel (ret.) and Mrs. Richard Craven Webb, of Spartanburg, Ms. Susan Behnke Jones, of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Mr. and Mrs. James Black Jones III, of Shelbyville, Kentucky; her great-grandfather, Mr. Wallace Blanchard Behnke, Jr., of Lexington, South Carolina; and her aunts and uncles, Dr. and Mrs. Richard Clark Webb (and their daughters, Anne Caroline and Elizabeth) of Columbia, and Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Jacob Jones (and their sons, Harrison and Wallace, and daughter, Penelope), of Alpharetta, Georgia.
Evie was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Allen O'Dell Clark, Sr., of Spartanburg, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Richard Webb, of Myrtle Beach, Mrs. Joan Murphy Behnke, of Lexington, South Carolina, and Dr. and Mrs. James Black Jones, Jr., of Lexington, Kentucky.
A memorial service for Evie will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Evie's parents wish to extend their sincere gratitude to family and friends for the outpouring of prayers and support, and to those that loved and cared for Evie during her time in the NICU.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Miracle Babies, Northside Hospital Foundation (3400-C Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 170, Alpharetta, GA, 30005, https://give.northside.com/donate-miracle-babies/).
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
