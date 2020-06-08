SPARTANBURG, SC- Ms.Evelyn Jean Evans, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning,
June 7, 2020.
Ms. Evans is survived by her beloved sisters, Mrs. Frances (Joe) Hill and Mrs.Betty E. Shelton; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at 545 Caulder Avenue.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 8, 2020.