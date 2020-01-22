Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Evelyn (Wall) Jolley

Evelyn (Wall) Jolley Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Evelyn Wall Jolley, 70, of Spartanburg died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Jollley was the wife of David Jolley and was the daughter of Minnie O'Sullivan Wall and the late John F. Wall. She was a member of Cannon's Camp Ground United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Nathan Brooks Jolley of Spartanburg and a daughter, Melissa Emory and her husband Chris of Cowpens; six grandchildren, Hope and Faith Emory and Alex, Jacob, Johnny, and Donnie Jolley; and a brother, Robert Wall and his wife Susie.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Joe Blackwelder and Rev. David Irvin officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
