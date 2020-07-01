Evelyn Kay (Bradley) Hammett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYMAN- Evelyn Kay Bradley Hammett, 67, widow of Edward Hammett, passed away on June 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. The only daughter of the late Henry Leo Bradley and Ruth W. Bradley, Kay is survived by her children, Lindsay Campbell Jones (Andy) and Bradley Campbell (Kacey).
She is also survived by her three beloved grandsons, Spencer and Nolan Jones and Connor Campbell. Kay rarely had a conversation with anyone that did not include some reference to one or more of these special young men. Kay is also survived by her three loving brothers, Larry (Mary Jo) Bradley, Harold Bradley (Jane), and Carroll Bradley, her niece, Missey Hammond, her nephew Russell Bradley, great niece, Mary Christine Hammond and great nephew Alex Hammond, and countless other relatives and friends who will miss her.
Prior to her retirement in 2019, Kay was the office manager for Jack Davis Dentistry, P. A. for more than thirty years. During that time, Kay provided invaluable service to patients, Dr. Davis and employees, all the while providing humor and comfort to many. Her colleagues and patients will forever remember the practical jokes and wit that Kay provided to all.
Kay was a member of Holly Springs Baptist church and a member of the Reidville Garden Club. She was also a charter member of the Sparkle City Spinecrackers book club. In all venues, Kay provided great insight and humor. Her friends and family were sorely disappointed if Kay did not have a joke, a laugh, or a practical joke ready. Famous for her sense of humor, Kay was also a staunch friend and a serious advocate for those she loved. In addition to spending time with her family and friends, Kay also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading.
Kay fought a long battle with cancer valiantly and with dignity. Throughout her life, Kay provided everyone around her with humor, love, and support.
Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Holly Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the church conducted by Rev. Tim Clark. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holly Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holly Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy and you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Phillip
Neighbor
June 30, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Phillip Hudson
June 30, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved