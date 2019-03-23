|
|
CHESNEE- Mrs. Evelyn Mae Chapman of Chesnee passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was the wife of Larry A. Chapman and daughter of the late Jettys and Mattie Harris Scruggs. Mrs. Chapman was a member of Fingerville First Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter and three brothers.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Private funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, March 25, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee with the Rev. David Bosler officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the residence.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019