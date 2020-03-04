|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Evelyn Mae Dunn Wyatt, 95, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 31, 1924, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Landrum and Rebecca Brown Dunn and widow of E. B. Wyatt and Berkley Conrad Alderson.
Mrs. Wyatt loved gardening, especially tending to her roses. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and formerly employed with Butte Knitting Mill and a greeter at Walmart on East Main Street.
Survivors include her children, Pam Hollar of Spartanburg, SC, Melody Gabriel (Mark) and John Douglas Black (Melissa), all of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, John Mark Gabriel Jr., Marcy Gabriel Dale (Freddie), Michael Black, Melissa Kingston (Billy), Tommy Black, Jeffrey Black, and Kaitlyn Mae Black; nine great-grandchildren; and her Havanese baby, Dezi.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her son, Michael Dennis Black; grandchildren, Jeffrey Todd Beck, and Thomas Evan Black; and siblings, Robert E. Dunn, Mary Crowe, Yvonne Clements, and Edna Caldwell.
A graveside service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.,
Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Gary Pruitt. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2020