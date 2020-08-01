INMAN, SC- Evelyn Bradley Moon, 81, of 14 C Street, Inman, SC, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Golden Age in Inman. Evelyn was born in Inman, SC on June 30, 1939, a daughter of the late Kathleen (Wingo) Bradley and Claude Bradley. She was the wife of Joe Moon.She was owner/operator of Inman Beauty Shop for over 40 years and was a member of Inman Mills Baptist Church where she was a member of the TEL Sunday School Class.In addition to her husband she is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly Cryptside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 3rd at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC with Rev Richard Dillingham officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research, 4124 Clemson Blvd, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory