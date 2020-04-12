|
|
FORT MILL, SC- Evelyn Cannon Pack, 87, formerly of Asheville Highway, Inman, passed away, Friday, April 10, 2020, at her residence in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Evelyn was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, on March 5, 1933, daughter of the late Wallace Edward Cannon and Edna Ruth (Loggins) Cannon Hampton. She was the widow of Thomas J. Pack. Evelyn was a retired employee of Southern Bell and a member of Rainbow Baptist Church in Chesnee, South Carolina.
Mrs. Pack is survived by three daughters, Ann Terry of Wellford, South Carolina; Nancy Braatz and her husband, Arnold, of the home; Cathy Causey of Burgaw, North Carolina;
a son, Ray Pack and his wife, Kathy, of Charlotte, North Carolina; two brothers, Grady Cannon and his wife, Barbara,of Covington, Georgia; Clayton Hampton and his wife, Joy of Locust Grove, Georgia.
Evelyn is also survived by seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and spouse, Mrs. Pack was predeceased by a brother, Joe Cannon.
Due to the current Global Situation, Funeral Services for the immediate family will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by, Rev. Wayne Wall. Interment will follow at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Inman, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515 Northampton, MA 01061-0515. The families are at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020