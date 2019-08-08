|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Evelyn Robey Sears, 92 of Spartanburg, SC died Wednesday, August 07, 2019, at Woodlands Place. Born June 5, 1927 in South Fulton, TN she was the daughter of the late Carl and Anna Mae King Robey and widow of Sam Clinton Sears.
A graduate of Murray State University, Mrs. Sears, "NaNa", loved her grandchildren, crocheting, knitting, and cooking. She was a member of Business and Professional Women and was of the Episcopal Faith.
Survivors include her son, Tony Sears of Moore, SC; grandchildren, Danielle Henry (Kyle) of Pauline, SC, and Andy Sears (Allie) of Spartanburg, SC; five great-grandchildren and sister, Dorothy Brumit of Bowling Green, KY. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Bill Sears.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Mr. Andy Sears. Visitation will follow the service.
The family is at the home of Andy and Allie Sears.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
