SPARTANBURG, SC- Evelyn Irene Wenger Randall passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 15, 2020 at Lakewood Assisted Living. She was born June 22, 1928 in Muskegon, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late John and Ada Poole Wenger and the widow of Jerome (Jerry) Randall.
Evelyn graduated from Muskegon Heights High School in Michigan and spent her life learning and teaching.
For many years, she poured her heart into caring for her children, family and others. She was always heavily involved in volunteerism. She had a servant's heart and loved helping others. She served in the PTA, reading in classrooms, giving programs in nursing homes, teaching adults to read, teaching Sunday School, baking cakes for school events, visiting people in the hospital, and delivering Mobile Meals.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg.
Survivors include her sons: Greg Randall (Cindy) of Spartanburg, SC, Gary Randall (Terry) of Chapel Hill, NC, Jeff Randall (Betsy) of Spartanburg, SC; daughters, Debbie R. Bruce (Mike) of Roebuck, SC, Diane R. Edixon (Dave) of Mooresville, NC and Pam R. Williams (Stan) of Spartanburg, SC. She was a loving Grammy to eighteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Susan, a son, Dale, and her brother, Bob.
A private service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to express much love and their appreciate to the caregivers and staff at Lakewood Assisted Living in Boiling Springs, SC and Heartland Hospice Care for caring for their mother with such loving hearts.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit Street, P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086 or to First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the charity of your choice
.
