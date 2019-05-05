|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Evie Joyce Jackson Faulkner Painter, 87, of Chesnee, SC, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Magnolias of Gaffney. Born September 22, 1931, in Converse, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lynch and Ethel Mathis Jackson.
Mrs. Painter retired from Aug W. Smith after 22 years of service and later was proprietor of the Rim and Wheel House. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Robert Douglas Painter; son, Jerry Faulkner (Delores) of Duncan, SC; granddaughters, Sabrina Prazak (Scott) and Angela Nelson (Daniel), all of Woodruff, SC; great-grandchildren, Lexie Nelson and Logan Prazak; and sister, Doris Walker of Columbia, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, John A. Faulkner; and brother, Ben D. Jackson.
Visitation will be 3:00-3:45 PM Monday, May 6, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Glenn Rusher. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg,
SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Cherokee County, PO Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2019