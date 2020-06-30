Fannie Ruth Simpson
SPARTANBURG, SC- A Celebration of the Blessed Life of Fannie Ruth Simpson will be held graveside on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 South Church Street Ext., Roebuck, SC.
The Reverend Dr. Sheila Elliott Hodge and the Reverend Dr. George Ashford will officiate.
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
