Fannie Thompson, 99, of 101 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January, 15, 2020, at her residence.
A native of Ridgeway, S.C., she was the widow of Lewis Eugene Thompson, and daughter of the late Frank and Helen Gibson.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Helena D. Thompson of Spartanburg, S.C., and Linda Booker of Greenville, S.C.; four sons, Charles (Fannie) Booker, Robert E. Mahone, James (Patricia) Mahone, and Michael (Rosa) Mahone, of Spartanburg, S.C.; and two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
