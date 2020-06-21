COLUMBIA, SC- Fay Eugenia "Jean" Still, 90, of Columbia, SC, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center. Born April 21, 1930, in Spartanburg, SC she was the daughter of the late Dewey Lee Still, Sr. and Faye Eugenia Tillotson Still.
Jean, a graduate of Spartanburg High School and Bob Jones University, was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia, SC where she sang in the church choir for 43 years. She was retired from Southern Bell after 32 years of service.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Henderson of Greer, SC; nephew, Kenneth Lee Still (Betsie) of Lawrenceville, GA; niece, Leslie Still Morawsky (Michael) of Dawsonville, GA. She was predeceased by her brother, Dewey Lee Still, Jr.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Daily Bread Ministries, PO Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.