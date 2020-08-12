1/1
Fay Landrum White, Jr.
PACOLET, SC- Fay Landrum White, Jr., 85, of Pacolet passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born in Union County, SC, he was the son of the late Fay Landrum White, Sr. and Maybelle Benson White and was the husband of the late Shirley Belk White. He worked in textiles and for Spartanburg County. He was a member of the National Guard and a member of Pacolet First Baptist Church.
Mr. White was an avid gardener, fisherman, loved all SC Gamecock sports, and he loved playing and coaching softball.
Left to cherish his memory is one son, Chris White (Emily); two daughters, Iris Vanderford (Danny) and Pamala Galloway; one sister, Thelma Carter; four grandchildren, Jessica Bailey (Robert), Allie Thrower (Caleb), Corey White (Brittany) and Joey Hardin (Tiffany); fifteen great-grandchildren; two special step-children, Jimmy Belk and Robin Breitenbach (Johnny); and five step-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one step- daughter, Vicki O'Dell and eleven brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Pacolet First Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Sparks officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
A special thanks to the Angels at Valley Falls Terrace, Spartanburg Regional Medical Center COVID Floor and Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 901 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pacolet First Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
