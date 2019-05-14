|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Fay Foster Tillotson, of Spartanburg SC, who would have celebrated her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at RoseCrest Lutheran Homes of South Carolina-Inman. Born May 14, 1917, in Spartanburg, she was the widow of William Bethea Tillotson (Major, U. S. Army, Retired) and daughter of the late Landrum Furman Foster and Selena Ravan Foster.
Mrs. Tillotson retired from food service having owned and operated Fairforest Cafeteria at Reeves Brothers for many years with her husband, following his retirement from the United States Army. She traveled most of the world with her husband during the early years of their marriage. Mrs. Tillotson was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg for over 60 years and was the honored recipient of a lifetime membership from the Presbyterian Women of the Church. She loved her church family and sang in the church choir for many years.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, William Bruce Tillotson and Kaye Burns Tillotson of Moore, SC; grandchildren, William Benjamin Tillotson of Chatsworth, GA and Kimberly Tillotson Scott of Grand Prairie, TX; three great-grandchildren, Annalysse Taylor Scott of Florida, Robert Douglas Scott, Jr. of Texas, and John William Tillotson of Georgia; nieces, Carolyn Stamper Kent, Margaret Ann Stamper, Mary Sue Floyd (Charles), Sybil Foster Lytle (Paul), and Shirley Foster Lunsford (John). She was predeceased by her daughter, Jill Tillotson; great-grandson, Bruce Alexander Tillotson; seven sisters; and two brothers.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Friday, May 17, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Jason Moore. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
To honor Fay's request, the family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 438 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family wishes to acknowledge Margaret Ann Stamper for her love and care of Fay while she remained in her home on Foxcross Road for many years; as well as the RoseCrest and Lutheran Hospice staff, especially Robyn for her care and prayers.
