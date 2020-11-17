1/1
Faye E. Pruitt
Faye E. Pruitt, 89, of 109 Derby Downs, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2020, at her home.
A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Mrs. Pruitt was the widow of Luther C. Pruitt, Jr. and daughter of the late Creston and Mary Jane Peake. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses and was retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after a career there of 35 years.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: three daughters, Donna (Gerald) Smith, Margot Knox and Sonya Ribera of Spartanburg, S.C.; two sons, Trotter (Mary) Pruitt of Liberty, S.C. and Luther Pruitt of Spartanburg, S.C.; twelve grandchildren, twenty-three Great-Grandchildren, three Great-Great Grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
The Family is at the home.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
