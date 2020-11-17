Faye E. Pruitt, 89, of 109 Derby Downs, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2020, at her home.A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Mrs. Pruitt was the widow of Luther C. Pruitt, Jr. and daughter of the late Creston and Mary Jane Peake. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses and was retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after a career there of 35 years.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: three daughters, Donna (Gerald) Smith, Margot Knox and Sonya Ribera of Spartanburg, S.C.; two sons, Trotter (Mary) Pruitt of Liberty, S.C. and Luther Pruitt of Spartanburg, S.C.; twelve grandchildren, twenty-three Great-Grandchildren, three Great-Great Grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.The Family is at the home.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME