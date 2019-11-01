Home

Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-7235
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Faye H. Webb


1935 - 2019
Faye H. Webb Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Faye H. Webb, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Agape Hospice House-Landrum. Born April 18, 1935, in Valley Falls, SC, she was raised by her late grandmother, Edna Horton and was the widow of Paul E. Webb.
Faye enjoyed crocheting, painting, arts and crafts, quilting, and cooking. She was a former member of Northbrook Baptist Church and retired from Kohler Company after 45 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Sam Webb (Brenda) of Cowpens, SC, Wanda Abernathy and Carroll Webb (Theresa), all of Spartanburg, SC, and Jackie Webb (Kay) of Surfside Beach, SC; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Rick Taylor. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family is at their respective homes.
Special thanks is expressed to the staff of Agape Hospice for their care and compassion.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
