LEXINGTON, NC- Faye Brannon Ketchie, age 72, of Lexington passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Aldersgate Hospice Home in Charlotte.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Jersey Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Ester officiating. A private inurnment will be held at the church columbarium.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington.
Mrs. Ketchie was born in Chesnee, SC on August 16, 1947 to John Earl Brannon, Sr. and Evelyn Thompson Brannon. She was a retired dental assistant, having worked for the Davidson County Health Department and was a member of Jersey Baptist Church. Faye was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Earl Brannon, Jr.
Surviving are her loving husband, Robert Dalton Ketchie of the home; son, Chris Dalton Ketchie of Chapel Hill; daughter, Beth Ketchie Burris (Jack) of Charlotte; brother, Watson "Buddy" Brannon of Chesnee, SC; four sisters, Marguerite Williams (Donald), Brenda Sprinkle, Ann Gregg (Max) all of Chesnee, SC and Bobbie Little (Robert) of Tavernier, FL; and three precious grandchildren, Quinn Burris, Lucy Burris and Declan Ketchie.
Memorials may be directed to Davidson Medical Ministries at PO Box 584, Lexington, NC 27293.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019