LYMAN- Faye Middlebrooks Pittman, 69, passed away May 27, 2019.
A native of Decatur, Georgia, daughter of the late William Edward and Buena White Middlebrooks, she was a retired self-employed medical transcriptionist and of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are her husband, Herman Zane Pittman of the home; one son, James E. Pittman of Lyman; one step-daughter, Melissa Van Emon of Churubusco, Indiana; and two grandchildren, James "Jimmy" Sterling Ostler IV and Jarred Zane Ostler.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Lake Robinson Main Shelter.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wildlife Preservation charties of one's choice.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019