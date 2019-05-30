Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Lake Robinson, Main Shelter
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye M. Pittman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Faye M. Pittman Obituary
LYMAN- Faye Middlebrooks Pittman, 69, passed away May 27, 2019.
A native of Decatur, Georgia, daughter of the late William Edward and Buena White Middlebrooks, she was a retired self-employed medical transcriptionist and of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are her husband, Herman Zane Pittman of the home; one son, James E. Pittman of Lyman; one step-daughter, Melissa Van Emon of Churubusco, Indiana; and two grandchildren, James "Jimmy" Sterling Ostler IV and Jarred Zane Ostler.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Lake Robinson Main Shelter.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wildlife Preservation charties of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now