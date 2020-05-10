|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Faye M. Rook, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at White Oak Estates. Born September 26, 1930, in Inman, SC, she was the daughter of the late Weldon and Sonora Owen Moore and widow of George W. Bagwell and Victor Rook.
Faye loved gardening, flowers, yard sales, her church, her family, and her cats, Billy Bob Rook and Linda. She was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church and was formerly employed with Sears Roebuck & Company, Meade Containers, and as a caregiver.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Bagwell (Paul Ogle) of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughters, Jennifer Figueroa (Thomas) of Spartanburg, SC and Angela Carroll (Rivers) of Inman, SC; great grandchildren, Mikell Rivers Carroll Jr. and Christina Elizabeth Carroll; and sister, Alsie Page of Inman, SC. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a son, Robert Weldon Bagwell.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, May 11, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. John Lee and The Rev. John Cox.
The family is at the home of granddaughter, Jennifer Figueroa.
