SPARTANBURG- Faye Solesbee Morgan, 94, widow of Jack Harold Morgan, passed away on July 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at First Baptist Lyman conducted by Rev. Jim Carey. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 2:00-2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.
A full obituary may be found
The Wood Mortuary, Inc., Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 6, 2019