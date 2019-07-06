Home

The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
First Baptist Lyman
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Lyman
Faye (Solesbee) Morgan

Faye (Solesbee) Morgan Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Faye Solesbee Morgan, 94, widow of Jack Harold Morgan, passed away on July 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at First Baptist Lyman conducted by Rev. Jim Carey. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 2:00-2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.
A full obituary may be found and online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc., Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 6, 2019
