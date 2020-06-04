

Felecia "Lisa" Rene Mack (Smith), 50, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Born on May 25, 1970 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Lisa was the daughter of John and Mary Smith.

She is lovingly remembered by: her grandmother, Gladys Anderson; her parents, Mary and John Smith; her sons, Robert (Tessa) Mack, Rashawn (Katherine Rose) Mack; her siblings, Johnean Smith, Tori Smith, Karen (Dwight) Meadows-Rodgers, Yolanda (Howard) Ferguson-Dawkins, Mia Ray, Andre (Keya) Posey, Alfred (Tiara) Meadows, Marcus Ray; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her grandfather, Johnny Anderson; her uncle, Jimmy Anderson; and her sister, Ladonia "Toot" Posey.

Lisa attended Spartanburg High School and worked most of her professional career in the product distribution industry. On April 23, 1990 and August 21, 1991 respectively, she welcomed her two sons, who were the most important part of her life.

Lisa was devoted to her family and friends. She was a fierce mother to her sons, and she adored her nieces and nephews like they were her own. Lisa enjoyed playing cards, traveling, singing and dancing to music, and cheering the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory. She had an infectious laugh and an unwavering compassion for others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. The family will receive friends during on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Due to gathering restrictions, the Celebration of Life for Felecia "Lisa" Rene Mack will be held with family members only on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Friends are invited to attend virtually via Facebook Live at the TEE Report.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: 350 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.

J. W. Woodward Funeral Home





