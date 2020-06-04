Felecia Rene "Lisa" (Smith) Mack
1970 - 2020
Felecia "Lisa" Rene Mack (Smith), 50, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Born on May 25, 1970 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Lisa was the daughter of John and Mary Smith.
She is lovingly remembered by: her grandmother, Gladys Anderson; her parents, Mary and John Smith; her sons, Robert (Tessa) Mack, Rashawn (Katherine Rose) Mack; her siblings, Johnean Smith, Tori Smith, Karen (Dwight) Meadows-Rodgers, Yolanda (Howard) Ferguson-Dawkins, Mia Ray, Andre (Keya) Posey, Alfred (Tiara) Meadows, Marcus Ray; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her grandfather, Johnny Anderson; her uncle, Jimmy Anderson; and her sister, Ladonia "Toot" Posey.
Lisa attended Spartanburg High School and worked most of her professional career in the product distribution industry. On April 23, 1990 and August 21, 1991 respectively, she welcomed her two sons, who were the most important part of her life.
Lisa was devoted to her family and friends. She was a fierce mother to her sons, and she adored her nieces and nephews like they were her own. Lisa enjoyed playing cards, traveling, singing and dancing to music, and cheering the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory. She had an infectious laugh and an unwavering compassion for others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. The family will receive friends during on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Due to gathering restrictions, the Celebration of Life for Felecia "Lisa" Rene Mack will be held with family members only on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Friends are invited to attend virtually via Facebook Live at the TEE Report.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: 350 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
I thank God for bringing you into my life and giving us time to love each other. I'm going to miss you deeply. The days ahead are going to be hard without you, but you will forever live in my heart. Rest in Heaven my sweet, beautiful, and funny-loving Sis. Until we meet again.
Love Always,
Sister #3, Karen
Karen Meadows-Rogers
Sister
June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020
Beautiful young lady inside and out will be surely missed. Rest in Paradise sweetheart ❤
Mary Everett
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Love you sis!
Mia Ray
Sister
June 3, 2020
Fly high big sis! I know you are in great hands. Love Always, your sister Mia Ray and your nephew Christian Ray. Rest Easy and God Bless!!!!! You will be missed.
Mia Ray
Sister
