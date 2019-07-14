Home

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Felicia Faye (Riffe) Gossett


1967 - 2019
Felicia Faye (Riffe) Gossett Obituary
INMAN- Felicia Faye Riffe Gossett, 52, of Inman, widow of Marshall Jeffery Gossett, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Indianapolis, IN she was the daughter to the late Roy Glen Riffe and Virginia Faye Lawson Riffe.
She attended First Baptist in Inman.
She is survived by her sister, Vickie Melton; a niece, Lorianne Miller; great nephew, Micah Lassiter; great niece, Kirra Lassiter and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Walter and Ronald Riffe.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.livingwatersfh.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 14, 2019
