|
|
Felix "Brother" Lafayette Turner, Jr., 80, (born 1 February 1939) native of Duncan, South Carolina, passed away on the 10th of August 2019.
He was son of the late Felix L. Turner, Sr. (1909-1977) of Gaffney, S.C., and Gladys Estelle Moore Turner (1909-1973) of Duncan, S.C.
He is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Mrs. Linda Leigh Mitchell Turner; brothers, Thomas Moore Turner (Air Force Colonel, retired) (Betty) of Abbeville, S.C.; and Ben "Benny" Mercer Turner (Terry), of Abbeville, S.C.; sister, Leslie Elizabeth Turner Kell (Jack), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He was predeceased by sisters, Mary Ann Turner Owens, of Spartanburg, S.C. and Julia Margarite "Goo" Turner Eidenberger, of Los Angeles, California; niece; Mary Krista Owens Garrett (1950-1984); nephew; Richard "Rick" Owens (1953-1991); and grandson, Nelson Jefferson Turner (2004-2004), of Duncan, S.C. Also surviving is his son, Felix "Jim" L. Turner, III (57) (Sherry) of Duncan, S.C., and daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Leigh Turner Gambrell (53) (Todd) of Lyman, S.C.
Also surviving are 7 grandchildren; grandsons: Felix L. Turner, IV (27); Walker Moore Turner (22), Adrian Matthew Turner (20), granddaughters: Helena "Helen" Anastasia Turner (17), all of Duncan, S.C.; Ansleigh Elizabeth Gambrell (27); Maribeth Turner Gambrell (20); and Leighanna Grace Gambrell (17); all of Lyman, S.C.; great-grandson, Cohen Michael Harrelson, of Lyman, S.C.; four nephews and four nieces.
He was a member of First North Baptist Church and had been on the Duncan City Council; a Spartanburg County Police Officer, a Greenville County Police Officer, had a Bachelor in Criminal Justice from U.S.C. Spartanburg; won the J.P. Strom Award , in 1979, while at the South Carolina Police Academy. He was co-owner with his wife, of Linda's Flowers, in Duncan, 1981-2003.
Services will be 4:00 pm Wednesday at The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 prior to the service. Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Felix Turner Fund PO Box 1044 Duncan, SC 29334.
The family will be at the home of his daughter Becky Gambrell 140 Tymberbrook Drive Lyman.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019