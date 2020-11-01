SPARTANBURG, SC- Felix Milton Duncan, Jr., 90, husband of Emily Cudd Duncan, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born April 17, 1930 in Chesnee, SC, Felix was a son of the late Felix M. Duncan, Sr. and Lucy Duncan. He retired from Draper Corp after 40 years of service. Felix was generous, kind, loving, and loyal and will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.
In addition to his wife of 70 years, he is survived by his son, Milton and his wife, Beverly; grandchildren, Alyssa and Nicholas; a great grandchild, Addilyn of all Dallas, GA; and several nieces and nephews, Diane Edmonds (Jack), Jerry Hipp (Harriette), Keith Crawley (Claudette), and Ray Crawley.
Felix was predeceased by his sisters, Della Mae Crawley and Laura Hipp.
A special thank you to the Interim Hospice Staff for all they did for Felix.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
