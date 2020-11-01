1/
Felix Milton Duncan Jr.
1930 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Felix Milton Duncan, Jr., 90, husband of Emily Cudd Duncan, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born April 17, 1930 in Chesnee, SC, Felix was a son of the late Felix M. Duncan, Sr. and Lucy Duncan. He retired from Draper Corp after 40 years of service. Felix was generous, kind, loving, and loyal and will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.
In addition to his wife of 70 years, he is survived by his son, Milton and his wife, Beverly; grandchildren, Alyssa and Nicholas; a great grandchild, Addilyn of all Dallas, GA; and several nieces and nephews, Diane Edmonds (Jack), Jerry Hipp (Harriette), Keith Crawley (Claudette), and Ray Crawley.
Felix was predeceased by his sisters, Della Mae Crawley and Laura Hipp.
A special thank you to the Interim Hospice Staff for all they did for Felix.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr Duncan. He was a very good friend and a great influence in my life. Mrs Duncan and Milton and family are in our prayers
Eddie Epton
Eddie Epton
Friend
October 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
