|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Fernand Livite "Fern" Michaud, 79, died Friday evening June 14, 2019 in Salisbury, NC after two months of serious illness (cancer).
Fern was born in Edmunston, New Brunswick, Canada to Azilda Bonenfant Michaud and Lionel Michaud on July 22, 1939. He was baptized into the Catholic faith. His parents moved to the United States when he was 13 years old. He lived in Waterville, Maine until his marriage to Kathleen Hurd Michaud (predeceased). They moved to Putnam, Connecticut. They were owners of Cady Brook Farm Egg Processing Plant and Self Storage Facility until retirement in 2007 and moved to Rutherford County, NC. Fern had a great love for the Carolinas and its people.
He is survived by his beloved Jean Spearman (his caregiver) of Chesnee, SC; his children, a daughter, Sharon Joyce Michaud of Hudson, New Hampshire; two sons, John Stephen Michaud (Kelly) and Gary Paul Michaud (Lynette) of Putnam, Connecticut; two granddaughters, Nicole and Amanda; five grandsons, Johnny, Justin, Trevor, Adam and Ryan; great-granddaughter, Naiya; Jean's children, a daughter Debi A. Powell-Lawson (Benny) of Salisbury, NC (his caregivers and whose home Fern was visiting when he became seriously ill and remained there until his Heavenly Father came for him); a son, Danny Jay Allison (Teresa) of Gaffney, SC; two grandchildren, Lindsay and Chip and two great-grandchildren, Lilah Press and Worthy.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 415 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC with The Pastor Mike Shackelford officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Courtesy of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 4, 2019