Ferrell McDade Bridwell, Jr.


1944 - 2019
Ferrell McDade Bridwell, Jr. Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Ferrell McDade Bridwell, Jr., 75, of Lyman passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at Pelham Medical Center. A native of Spartanburg County, he was born on May 24, 1944 to the late Ferrell McDade Bridwell, Sr. and Sarah Carmen Bridwell. He was married to JoAnn West Bridwell. He graduated James F. Byrnes High School in 1962 and received a Master's Degree from Clemson University in Horticulture. He was employed with Pickens County School District, Greenville County School District and Spartanburg County School District 6. He was a published author and was listed in "Who's Who In American Vocational Education.
Survivors also include two daughters, Dana Bridwell Fox (Jimmy) of Columbus, NC and Ashly Bridwell Warner of Duncan, SC; two granddaughters, Krista Gaulden (Ben) of Houston, TX and Juliana Amacker (Hayden) of Lyman; three great-grandchildren, Judah Gaulden, Elise Gaulden and Ian Millwood. He was predeceased by two sisters, Jeanine Bridwell and Grace B. Johnson.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Thursday at Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home of JoAnn Bridwell, 12328 Greenville Highway Lyman SC.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
